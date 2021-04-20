Charlotte L. Culler
Charlotte L. Culler, 84 of Winchester, VA passed away on April 14, 2021 at her home.
Charlotte was born in 1936 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Douglas and Helen Little. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Charlotte loved tap dancing and was a great actress during her time in Florida. She was an active singer who sang high soprano in two different choirs. Charlotte was a great cook and enjoyed traveling across the country and around the globe, covering all but two continents. She lived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for four years.
She married Charles Edwin Culler, Jr. on October 13, 1956 in Massena, NY.
Surviving along with her husband is her son, Greg Culler and wife Maria of Winchester, VA and grandchildren, Annabelle Culler of Stephens City, VA and Lars Culler of Winchester, VA.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11AM with a 12PM service followed by a reception, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions in Charlotte’s memory may be sent to, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601
