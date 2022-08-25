Charlotte Louise Burner
Charlotte Louise Burner, 88, went to be with the Lord peacefully on August 23, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of the Panhandle.
Charlotte was born on September 1, 1933. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Charlotte will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends. She showed her love through family meals. She enjoyed, gardening, cooking, travel, sewing and country music.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Cleveland Hendricks Tumblin, mother, Nellie Florence Gray, 4 brothers, and 6 sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Dewey C. Burner; one daughter, Carolyn Danko and husband Jim; one son, Dave Burner; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private service for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the following:
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Martinsburg Cooperative Parish, 700 New York Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25401 or charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.