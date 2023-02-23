Charlotte Wise Powers
Charlotte Wise Powers, 84, of Gaithersburg, MD, formerly of Berkeley Springs, WV, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023, in Asbury Methodist Assisted Living Village. She was born November 12, 1938, in Miami, FL, the daughter of Lewis and Charlotte Anderson Wise.
Charlotte earned her Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from University of Florida and her Master of Science in Engineering Management from George Washington University. She served as a U.S. Government civil servant for over 40 years specializing in aeronautical munitions for the U.S Navy. She was the first woman to serve on the Weapon Systems Explosives Safety Review Board. Some of her most notable work included quick reaction support to our U.S. Navy SEALs and the safe reactivation of the 16-inch gun on WWII-era Battleships during Operation Desert Storm.
She was a member of the Winchester Church of God. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering in the Archives of the Handley Library, researching genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her younger years she enjoyed playing the piano and was an avid gardener and plant lover.
She is survived by her five sons, Douglas Powers and his wife Kelly of Lake Mary, FL, Darin Powers and his wife Christine of Fairfax, VA, Daniel Thurman and his wife Trish of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Samuel Thurman and his wife Gennelle of Arvada, CO, Carlton Thurman of Baltimore, MD; and twelve grandchildren: Andrew, Samuel, Luke, Emily, DJ, Durkin, Isaiah, Lydia, Riley, Jack, Owen, and Maeve.
A service to celebrate Charlotte’s life will be held 1:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, VA. Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery with bagpipe accompaniment. Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home and are invited to attend a post burial reception.
Memorials may be made to the Handley Regional Library or flowers sent to Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
