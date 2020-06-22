Charm Denise Curry, 41, of Winchester died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her residence.
She was born October 25, 1978 in Winchester the daughter of Dennis Compton and Pamela Pitcock Nagley.
She was a regular volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club of Winchester.
In addition to her parents and step-father, Gale Nagley, she is survived by her children, Sabre Elliott of Winchester, Tristan and Isabella Curry, and Jazzmyn Bower; siblings, Cathy Anderson and her husband Eric Todd of Pasadena, MD, Jaci Walker of Winchester, Carly Compton-Laird and her husband Terry of Stephens City, and Kelly White of Greenville, NC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Service 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
A celebration of Charm’s life will be planned at a later date.
Social Distancing guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kids Club of the Shenandoah Valley 2400 Roosevelt Blvd. Winchester, VA 22601 or Winchester Wolfpack & She Wolves Cheerleaders 144 Fox Dr. Winchester, VA 22601.
