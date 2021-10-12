Charvella Harris, 26, of Winchester, VA, departed the earth on October 5, 2021. She was born May 25, 1995, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Paula Davenport Harris and Charles Harris.
Charvella (aka) Bam attended John Handley High School where she was a 2014 graduate. She worked at Taco Bell as a cashier. Other then working Bam loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Bam met the love of her life, Wilbert Afflick, 9 years ago and they have three beautiful children, Rita (6), Neaveh (5) and Elijan (two months old).
Surviving to treasure and honor her memories, her mom of Stephen City, VA, Paula Davenport Harris (Terry Gladden); father Charles Harris (Stephanie); lifelong partner Wilbert Afflick; sisters, Zipporah Harris, Rhi Anna Bower, Patrice Cook all of Winchester, VA; brothers, William Bower, Charles Harris, Shai Harris; caring and protecting aunts and uncles of Winchester, VA and West Virginia; and a god-mother of High Point, North Carolina, Louanna Blackman.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty-Jean Davenport, Nannie Melinda Harris, Uncle Michael Harris, Aunt Linda Harris, and Cousin Dennis Davenport.
The Family will have a family and friends gathering on October 14, 2021 with a viewing at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Cartwright Funeral Home 232 E Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Inurnment will be private at a later date.
