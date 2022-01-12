Chase Ryan Taylor, 32, of Stephens City, VA, passed away January 6, 2022 at the family farm.
He was born April 24, 1989 to Randy and Stephanie Manuel Taylor.
He leaves behind his parents; two brothers, Chad Taylor (Sara Mehlfelt) and Shane Taylor and wife Jessica; a nephew Atticus Taylor; a special “daughter”, Willow Ramey; his uncle Rocky Taylor; his aunt, Tammy Taylor and his great aunt Bea Fincham.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Rachel Taylor; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Anna Mae Manuel and his pit bull, Bailey.
Chase loved working on the family farm (Sunrise Farm); his pit bulls, Bailey and JuJu and his tatoos. He could drive anything with tires or tracks.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Chase’s name to All Dogs Matter, 1319 Madison Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, or www.paypal.me/alldogsmatterwc.
