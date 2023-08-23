Chauncey F. Dorsey Mr. Chauncey F. Dorsey, 98, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at his home at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
Chauncey was born in 1925 in Stephenson, VA, son of the late Laurence and Zetta Dorsey. He was a graduate of John Handley High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army, having served during World War II, attaining the rank of Corporal. Chauncey enlisted in the Army in 1943 and served in the European Theater of Operations. He was a paratrooper and participated in four major campaigns in Italy and parachuted into France during the invasion of Southern France in August 1944. Chauncey retired as a Project Engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation, after 36 years of service. He enjoyed farming, collecting antiques, but most of all treasured the time he spent with family. Chauncey was a member of First United Methodist Church.
His wife, Mary Ellen Dorsey, whom he married on July 9, 1949 in Cumberland, Maryland, preceded him in death in 2022.
Surviving is a daughter, Sue von Dohlen (John) of Stuarts Draft, VA; sons, Robert Dorsey (Gaye) of Winchester, VA and John Dorsey (Theresa) of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren, Michael and Laura von Dohlen; sister, Sue Merriner and brother, Benjamin Dorsey.
Along with his parents and his wife, Chauncey was preceded in death by ten other brothers and sisters.
All services will be private.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.