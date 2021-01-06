Chelsie R. Varner
Chelsie Richard Varner, 63, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died Friday, January 1, 2021 in the Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Mr. Varner was born May 2, 1957 in Lorain County, Ohio, son of the late Chelsie Junior Varner and Dortha V. Mensch Burns.
He worked for a circus in the late 70’s to early 80’s called King Brothers Circus which became Clyde Betty Cole Brother Circus out of DeLand, Florida. The rest of his work history included driving over the road throughout the US with Simbeck, but his passion was driving dump trucks to be an asset to the construction industry. The companies he worked for include CS Jennings Construction, DeHaven Trucking, Triple T Trucking, Pine Knoll Construction, Stuart M Perry, and Triple Crown Trucking.
He had a love for southern gospel music that led him to volunteer with WTRM Radio and he drove the bus for the Bates Family, Promised Land Quartet, and the Skyline Boys Quartet.
He married Roberta Jones Varner on August 27, 1994 at Peoples Country Church with Pastor JP Roby officiating in Frederick County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is a son, Courtney Lambert Varner (Jessica) of Hement, CA; a grandson, granddaughter, and step-granddaughter; three brothers, Junior Franklin Varner of Jacksonville, FL, Loye “Ira” Burns (Bobbie) and Herman Burns (Cindy) all of Thomas, WV; sister, Becky “Sissy” Sharp of Parsons, WV; his step-father, Hank Burns (Rhoda) of Thomas, WV; his brother-in-law who was also his caregiver at home, James Jones of Bunker Hill, WV; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and Brittany Burns Carr (Tyler), Brian Burns and Brandon Burns all of Oakland, MD who he thought of as siblings.
His sister Mary Varner See, and a sister-in-law Betty Varner preceded him in death.
A celebration of life service will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the church they attended, New Covenant Christian Church, 165 Miracle Way, Winchester, VA 22603 with Pastor Steven Wymer officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, PO Box 106, Berryville, VA 22611 or New Covenant Christian Church to the Building Fund, 165 Miracle Way, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.