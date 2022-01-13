Cheryl was always smiling, looking for the positive, while being happy and God loving.
She was born to Donald R. (Donnie) and Barbara J. (Jeanie) Stanton. Her husband Michael and their three children, Emerson, Locke, and Arielle were the core in her life. She will be forever remembered by her parents along with her siblings Shane and Cindy, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her father-in-law John S. Shepard and her brother-in-law Bradley G. Shepard and his wife Anne.
Cheryl graduated from Northern High School in 1988. She spent 30 years working for Annandale Millwork and Allied Systems, always diligent and hardworking, with a smile on her face. Cheryl was always ready to jump in to go the extra mile; she was never afraid of any task assigned, looking at the glass half full, not half empty.
Cheryl was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the age of 15. She spent much time in the ministry in her teenage years and looked forward to future life in paradise. Cheryl loved gardening, boating, and enjoyed life to the fullest. Family vacations to Smith Mountain Lake, the Caribbean, and various states, beaches, and waterfalls were among her favorite memories. She loved nightly family dinners, special Friday night dinners, sunsets, and sunrises. Her faith and hope enabled Cheryl to be positive in her fight with cancer.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial on Sunday, January 16th at 1:00 PM at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. The livestream link for those physically unable to attend is: https://vimeo.com/event/1708379
