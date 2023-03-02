Cheryl D. Alter
Cheryl Diane Benner Alter, age 68, peacefully entered into the presence of her LORD and SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST on Monday February 27, 2023. Cheryl was born on November 2, 1954 in Martinsburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Roy Benner Jr and Sylvia Jean Aikens Benner. She was a 1973 graduate of Musselman High School in Inwood, WV. Later in life Cheryl attended the Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg, WV where she had earned nearly enough nursing credits to become an LPN, before being forced to discontinue her studies due to illness. Cheryl worked most of her professional career as an insurance biller. She also was a Certified Nurse's Aide and Medication Aide.
In the Spring of 1975, Cheryl met her future husband, David Alter, while doing Christian work at the Upper Room Christian Coffeehouse in Martinsburg, WV. Cheryl married Dave on November 24, 1975. This past November, Cheryl and Dave celebrated 47 wonderful years of marriage.
Cheryl’s greatest passion in life was serving Jesus. In her late teens, after acquiring her driver's license and an oversized Ford Torino station wagon, Cheryl could be seen driving the back roads of Gerrardstown, WV picking up children and taking them to church. Once she got them there, she would then teach them a Sunday School lesson before taking them back home. Cheryl loved sharing her faith in Jesus Christ. After marrying Dave, Cheryl along with her husband traveled the four-state region sharing the gospel message with the residents of numerous nursing homes for over 40 years. Cheryl loved playing the guitar and piano and singing gospel music. In 1980, Cheryl and Dave began their Gospel Gram Ministry which consisted of a short gospel message of encouragement that they wrote and mailed out to hundreds of people each month. Cheryl loved writing letters each month to the many Gospel Gram recipients who would write seeking encouragement in the LORD.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Missy; sister, Debra Jean Palmer and her husband, Gary; sister Brenda Sue Christian and her husband J.P.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 6pm -7:30pm at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711; followed by a funeral service at 7:30pm with Rev. Gary Palmer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Revival Center Church c/o Kay Edmonson, 176 Edmonson Ln, Winchester, VA 22602-6584.
To view Cheryl’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
