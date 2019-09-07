Cheryl D. Thomas
Cheryl D. Thomas, 73, of Hedgesville, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born September 19, 1945, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late G. David Frye and Geneva (Minghini) Frye.
Cheryl was a 1963 graduate of Musselman High School. She worked in the Tax office in Berkeley County, she also volunteered at Back Creek Valley Fire Hall and was an active member of Central Chapel Church, where she sang in the choir and was their head church organist since 1991. She was also active in the PTA for a number of years.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Ray Thomas; one daughter, Gina Thomas Pevarnik and husband, Bobby; six sister-in laws, Jeannette Powell, Jackie Perkins, and husband, David, Juanita Thomas, Judith Gilkeson, and husband, Dwight, Jean Thomas, and Joan Via, and husband, Rick; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Thomas.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Central Chapel.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel with Pastor Keith Walsworth officiating, interment will be at Central Chapel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.