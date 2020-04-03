Cheryl Suzanne (Catlett) Owings
Cheryl Suzanne (Catlett) Owings, 60, of Martinsburg, WV passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Cheryl was born in 1959 in Martinsburg, WV, daughter of the late Irvin and Oneta (Stotlemyer) Catlett. She was a graduate of Martinsburg High School and retired from the Frederick County, Virginia Government, after 35 years of service, where she worked in Finance. Cheryl enjoyed helping her husband, Dave and son-in-law, Matt with the Owings Auction Company. She was a member of Vanville Church of Christ in Martinsburg, WV and served as a Sunday School Teacher.
She married David A. Owings on July 21, 1984 in Middletown, VA.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Jennifer L. Cloud (Matt) of Martinsburg, WV and Rachelann Mitchell (Travis) of Winchester, VA; son, Ryan A. Owings (Elizabeth) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Malachi Cloud, Malin Cloud, Gracie Cloud, Cody Mitchell, Kylee Mitchell, and Jackson Owings; sisters, Cindy Walker (Douglas) and Linda Kisner (James) both of Martinsburg, WV; and brother Ronald Catlett (Debbie) of Martinsburg, WV.
Along with her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her brothers, Hannis and Thomas Catlett.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, known to them as “Mammie” and she was a very special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with family and cooking large meals...you never left her home hungry. Above all, was her love and dedication to our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Due to the current guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl’s memory to Cheryl Owings Pavilion Fund, Vanville Church of Christ, 11 Classic Vanville Road, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
