Cheryl Suzanne (Catlett) Owings
Cheryl Suzanne (Catlett) Owings, 60, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, David A. Owings.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Vanville Church of Christ, 11 Classic Vanville Road, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.