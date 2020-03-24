Chester E. Luttrell, Sr. 62, of Morgan County, WV passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones, and is now in the presence of his Savior.
Mr. Luttrell was born in 1957 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Herman and Myrtle Luttrell. He was an employee for Frederick County Public Schools, retiring after 20 years of service. Chester enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing and had an interest in guns. Above all else, he cherished his time spent with his family. He attended Bunker Hill Brethren in Christ Church.
He married Frances Jean Shillingburg on July 5, 1974 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Jessica Lewis (Nathan) of Berkeley Springs, WV; son, JR Luttrell (Tina) of Keyser, WV; grandchildren, James Lewis, Katie Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, and Kierstin Heavener; great grandchildren, Paisley and Samuel Heavener; sisters, Kathy Baker (Howard) of Nokesville, VA, Barbara Cox (Ron) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Rose Holtsclaw of Gore, VA, Patty Thomale (Danny) of Fort Valley, VA, and Lisa Weir (Jamie) of Boyce, VA; brothers-in-law, Charles Shillingburg and Lewis Shillingburg; and extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Chester was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Joedy Holtsclaw, sister, Bonnie Luttrell and brother, James “Jimmy” Luttrell.
A Memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chester’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 N. High Street, Romney, WV 26757.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
