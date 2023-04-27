Chester Taylor Lauck “Slim” “Chet” “Chetty” “Chief”
Chester Taylor Lauck, 66 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. Chief Lauck suffered a cardiac event at his home very early Saturday morning, several hours after engaging in firefighting operations on a wildland fire on Back Creek Road in Gore, Virginia. Given the circumstances surrounding his death, his passing is being considered a Line-Of-Duty Death with all associated honors and recognitions.
Chester was born December 21, 1956, in Winchester, VA, son of the late Elmer Harold Lauck and Phyllis Spurling Lauck. He earned his Associate’s Degree and served in the military for the 167th Airlift Wing Air National Guard as an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF).
Chief Lauck selflessly served the greater Frederick County community for decades in a variety of roles and his passing is a tremendous loss to his family, friends, our Fire and Rescue Family, and the greater community. In his current position he was responsible for the Emergency Management Division. Chief Lauck completed his Advance Professional Development Series Certifications through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and has been endorsed for his Virginia Professional Emergency Manager certification.
Chief Lauck was a life member of Round Hill Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company where he served as the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief for 14 years and held other leadership roles throughout his membership time there. He served as a Patrolman for the Virginia Department of Forestry since 1984 and assisted on countless wildland incidents and events. He retired from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Fire and Rescue Department as a Battalion Chief responsible for the Special Operations Division. Chester served in various positions as Firefighter/Medic, Lieutenant, Captain and Battalion Chief over a 22-year period from 1985 to 2007. He also worked for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department prior to going to the MWAA.
Chet was also an active member of the North South Skirmish Association where he served on their board of directors. He was also on the board of Crime Solvers in our local area for the last 15 years, was an alumni member of the FFA and, along with his wife, was very active with local 4H and FFA chapters. They even built a chuck wagon for all the kids that is still standing today.
Above all else Chester loved his family, his Fire and Rescue Family and was very proud that he and Becky were blessed to be “Mom and Dad” to so many firefighters.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky, whom he married on February 27, 1979, in Winchester; loving sons, Josh Scott Lauck and Jeremy Lee Lauck (Angela); grandchildren, Emma Lee Lauck, Ryleigh Katherine Lauck, Brynlee Mae Lauck; his brothers, Ronald Lauck (Cherie) and Roger Lauck (Rose); sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Keicer (Peter); nieces and nephews, Tiffany Anne Nethers, Stephanie Willey, Andrew Lauck, Isaac Lauck and Rachel Hyland (Joseph) and his great-nephew, Bo-David Harley Butler. Chester was also survived by all his loving family that he was blessed to have at the fire department and other public safety agencies. He truly loved and cared about each and every one of you.
Chester is preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Martha Stewart-Lauck.
A visitation will be Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 12pm to 9pm at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11am, at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Lauck, Tiffany Nethers, Jeff McFarland, Robert Light, Terry Wolverton, and George Harms.
Honorary pallbearers will be Victor Riggleman, Jim Pearce, Elwood Patterson, Don Jackson, Fred Burlingame, and Dave Plunkett.
Memorial contributions in memory of Chester may be sent to the SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or any local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
Please pray for Chief Lauck’s family during this difficult time and pray for our Fire and Rescue Family in the hours and days ahead as we honor the service and memory of Chief Chester Lauck.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.