Chloe J. Sparks, age 94, passed away Tuesday January 4, 2022, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, VA.
Mrs. Sparks was born in the Lick Creek section of Smyth County, VA, to the late Charles B. Thweatt and Mamie L. Thweatt and was preceded in death by her first husband Timothy S. Sparks Jr. and her second husband George H. Sparks; sister, Marion Cullop; brothers, Wendall Thweatt, Boyd Thweatt, Pete Thweatt and Charles Thweatt. She retired as cafeteria manager at Bass-Hoover Elementary School in Frederick County, VA, with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and played the bluegrass guitar in her younger days.
Survivors include children, Norman K. Sparks of Ceres, Linda K. Clem and husband Don of Broadway, VA, Charles T. Sparks and wife Beckie of Strasburg, VA; grandchildren, Heather Cherry and husband Ian of Broadway, VA, Timothy Clem of San Francisco, CA; two great-grandchildren, Addison Cherry and Cora Cherry.
Funeral services will be held at 2PM Sunday January 9, 2022, at Bradley’s Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-2PM prior to services. Entombment will be on Wednesday January 12, 2022, at 1PM in the Shenandoah Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Winchester, VA ,with Pastor Kraig Bishop. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
