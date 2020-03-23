Chriss George Poulos (Stathopoulos), 90, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Mr. Stathopoulos was born in 1929 in Nostimon, Evrytanias, Greece. He was the youngest of five children of the late George and Helen Stathopoulos. Mr. Stathopoulos grew up in Nostimon during the 1930s and ‘40s in the difficult conditions imposed by a country going through World War II and the Greek Civil War. Chriss came to the United States in 1951. He entered through New York where he simplified his name to “Poulos”, as a show of belonging in his newfound homeland. Chriss settled in Winchester, VA where he joined his father in the restaurant business. He maintained the Winchester Restaurant as one of the longest running restaurants in Winchester which had been in operation for over 60 years.
Chriss married Panagiota Kremydas in 1960 in Gorianadis, Greece. They settled in Winchester, VA. Surviving with his wife are children, Helen Poulos and husband, Carl Freedman of Elkins Park, PA and son, George Stathopoulos and wife, Mary of Herndon, VA; grandchildren, Nikolaus and Christopher Freedman of Elkins Park, PA and Christopher and Theodore Stathopoulos of Herndon, VA; sisters, Eirini E. Mageras of Karpenision, Evrytanias, Greece, Evanthia Haralambou of Charlotte, NC. and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents Chriss was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Anagnostopoulos and a brother, John Stathopoulos.
Chriss and Panagiota are active supporters of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Since their early support for the construction of a chapel and hall in 1962, they have assisted the church through their work on numerous boards and committees.
Chriss has been a member of the Evrytanian Association of American — Velouchi since 1957 and is a founding member of the Washington, DC Chapter, “Itia” for which he was a past President. He has been a Velouchi National Board Member since 1978 and had the distinct honor to serve as The Velouchi National President from 1979-1981.
Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 the services for Chriss will be private. However, they encourage you to send your condolences to the family through the Omps Funeral Home website.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chriss’ memory to Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
