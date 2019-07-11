Christian Wade Putman, 12, of Winchester died Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was born October 14, 2006 in Winchester the son of John Putman and Samantha Starliper.
Christian attended Capon Bridge Middle School. He enjoyed playing football for the Hampshire County Mini-Tees and cheering on his favorite teams the Redskins and WVU.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his siblings, Kaiden Crum, Aria Barrett, Layne and Monty Putman; grandparents, Jamie and Sherry Simpson, Scott and Ellie Fogle, and Missy and Albert Franklin, all of Winchester; uncles, Jeremie Simpson, and Josh Putman, and aunt, Holly Putman.
A funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester officiated by Pastor James McDaniel.
A reception will follow the service at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 700 Baker Lane in Winchester.
Friends will be received 7-9:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made at Bank of Clarke County at 1508 Senseny Rd. Winchester, VA 22602 or on the web at: www.gofundme.com/f/young-family-lost-12-year-old-to-horrific-drowning.com
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Creation Service.
