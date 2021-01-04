Christine A. Anderson
Christine Aileen Garrett Anderson, 74, of Yellow Spring, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born to the late James Ruhl and Aileen Jenkins Garrett on May 15, 1946.
Christine married Glenwood Anderson on January 15, 1965 in Cumberland, MD. She was a mother to two daughters: Teresa (Billy) Weatherholtz of Capon Bridge, WV; Tina (David) Bradfield of Baker, WV; three grandchildren: Tyler (Jesse) Bradfield of Old Fields, WV; Courtney (Brandon) Ritter of Capon Bridge, WV; Felicia Combs of Atlanta, GA; two great-grandsons: Xander Lee and Asher Lee Ritter; three sisters: Gatha (Bobby) Walker & Judith Hahn both of Wardensville, WV; Donna (Charles) Teets of Baker, WV; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother: Jimmy Garrett and a sister: Betty Cooke.
Christine graduated from Wardensville High School in 1964. She enjoyed working as a waitress for over 50 years in the Wardensville area. She enjoyed her customers and made many lifelong friends. Christine loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them especially her two great-grandsons who she adored. Christine had a passion for taking photos where pictures of her family and friends filled her home and she enjoyed sewing and making crafts.
The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 2-5 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Private services to be held. Interment will be at the Wardensville Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Smith. A celebration of Christine’s life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Church, 9349 SR-259, Mathias, WV 26812.
To view Christine’s tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com.
