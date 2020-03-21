Christine Butler
Christine Butler, 53, of Gerrardstown, WV, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born September 18, 1966 in Leesburg, VA, she is the daughter of Bill (William) Butler and wife, Pat, and the late Carrol (Aberegg) Staley.
Christine loved animal’s her passion was volunteering at Shenandoah Shephard Rescue where she was one of the original volunteer foster moms.
She is survived by one daughter, Ashley Inselmann; one brother, Brian Butler and wife, Caroline; and three grandchildren, Landon, Alexis and Michael.
Due to circumstances involving Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment is private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(1) entry
bill and brian my condolence tom zirkle
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.