Christine Jo Bedget, 70, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, at her home in Winchester, Virginia, surrounded by her family and with her boys Tigger and Napoleon right up in her lap.
She was born on August 28, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia to the late James Effler and Noel Racey.
She will be remembered for her extremely strong will, work ethic, love for her dogs, and the love and joy of her children and grandchildren. She lived a great deal of her life in Mt. Falls where she acquired neighbors and friends she loved dearly.
She worked for Furlong Sheetmetal for 24 years, where she raised a lot of hell, threw a lot of metal, and trimmed many brows. To all of those she said were "ate up with the dumba**", rest assured you still are and she loved you just the same.
Chris is survived by many siblings and their families, her girls Alicia Pratt and Julie Bedget, and was a beloved Grandma Jo to Ashley Jo Legg, John Taylor, Sean Taylor, Cassie Cochran, Austin Platt, Justin Platt, Chloe Pratt, Stevie Pratt and many great grandchildren.
Our mom was a humdinger of a gal with a spirit of a firecracker that could blow up any kind of situation.
Our Momma will be missed.
We love you Mom.
We love you Sister.
We love you Friend.
Forever in our hearts.
Big shout out to our Grandma Jo, we love you more than you will ever know...
Memorial services will be held on Wild Horse Mountain in Oklahoma.
