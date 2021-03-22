Christine Lavon Tumblin Crosen "Chris", 89 of Winchester, VA passed away at home Friday, March 19th with her family by her side.
Mrs. Crosen was born August 22, 1931, daughter of the late Snowden Jackson Tumblin and Nellie Frances Carter Tumblin. She attended school in Warren County, enjoyed traveling, and lived in New York for a brief time. She was a nanny for the late Raymond "Andy" Guest Jr., a private chef, and was honored to have cooked for the late Bing Crosby when he was visiting the area. She enjoyed yard sales and auctions. She was a housewife, stay at home mother, and babysat many children throughout her life. She never met a stranger; it was nothing for her to hug you and tell you she loved you upon meeting you.
She married Robert Stanley Crosen Sr. "Bob" on December 25th, 1960 in Winchester VA. The couple renewed their wedding vows in front of family on December 25th, 2017 in Stephens City VA, their daughter officiated. She was devastated by the loss of her husband Bob on November 28th, 2020.
Surviving are her sisters, Iona Frances Grimm (Earl), Mary Catherine Ritter, and Charlotte Jane Oliver. Daughters are Robin Susan Faircloth "Suzy" of Winchester VA and Cheryl Ann Burns of Summit Point WV. A son, Raymond Snowden Crosen "Ray" (Tina) of Stephens City VA. 9 grandchildren, Elisha Kegan Faircloth "Eli" (Tori), Aaron Paul Crosen, Sarah Catherine Crosen, Jennifer Lynn Foreman (Nathan), Robert Stanley Crosen III (Brenda), Bradley Michael Crosen, Amanda Elizabeth Swartz (Brandon), Donald Clayton (Lauren), Caisha Renee Sanchez (Yovani); 23 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren, and many extended family members and dear friends.
A very heartfelt thank you to great granddaughter Danyale Nicole Crosen and her partner Brian Keith Whetstone II who have been primary caregivers and provided not only compassion, but unconditional love.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Stanley Crosen Sr. "Bob" of 60 years, son Robert Stanley Crosen Jr. "Bobby", granddaughter Melissa Dawn Snyder, grandson Charles Alan Crosen, sister Audra Louise Shepherd, and a son in law Edward William Burns Jr.
The family will receive family and friends Monday, March 22nd from 6PM to 8PM at Jones Funeral Home (228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester VA) and the burial will be private.
