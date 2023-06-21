Christine R. Harmon
Christine Ruth Fowler Harmon, 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Mrs. Harmon was born on November 28, 1950, in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of the late Leon Oscar Fowler and Elaine Serina Mills Fowler.
She was a realtor for Crum Realty, Winchester, VA.
She married Terry Lee Harmon on September 15, 2001, in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving along with her husband, Terry, is a son, Matthew Phillip Harmon of Martinsburg, WV; a daughter, Leslie Butcher (John Theo) of Boyce, VA; three grandchildren, Mikayla, Vincent, and Emelina; and a brother, Steven Andrew Fowler (Rhonda) of Catlett, VA.
A sister, Diane Litha Fowler Tyson, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P. M. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Crossroads Community Church, Winchester, VA, with Pastor Bobby Alger officiating. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.,
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
