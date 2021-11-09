Christopher Alexander Dunn, 51, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Chris was born in 1970 in Winchester, VA, to Gary Lee Dunn and the late Catherine Aneva (Packard) Dunn. He graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1988, and worked as a Food Service Assistant for Frederick County Public Schools and also worked in the family business, G.L. Dunn & Son. Chris was very involved in his children’s lives and even coached their soccer teams. He enjoyed restoring old cars and going to car shows where he would bring his own cars to show. He was also an Our Gang member in the 1990s. Chris loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed watching football.
Chris married Leslie Gayle Daymude on May 26, 2001, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving are Chris’s wife, Leslie; children Samantha Nicole and Brandon Alexander Dunn; and father Gary Lee Dunn, all of Winchester, VA.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11am. All held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. There will be a reception for Chris following the service on Saturday at James Wood High School Cafeteria.
Memorial contributions in Chris’s memory may be made to: United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
