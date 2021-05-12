Christopher I. Phipps, 24, of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly at Winchester Medical Center on March 8, 2021. His family is deeply saddened by his passing.
Chris was born in Winchester on December 24, 1996 and was the son of Jack and Lisa Phipps.
After graduating from Millbrook High School in 2015, Chris attended Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV where he was a Senior majoring in Business Administration and a minor in Economics.
Anyone who knew Chris knew he was kind-hearted and always willing to help anyone in need. He had an immense passion for the family pets and was always talking and playing with them.
Chris was employed at Target Corporation in Backroom Logistics. He loved playing and watching sports, particularly the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Steelers. With his friends, he grew up playing soccer, baseball, basketball and in the summer Chris and his friends were always in the back yard playing football. He and his friends frequently attended concerts and challenged each other on PS4. His family and friends will miss him more than words can convey.
Chris is survived by his parents, Jack and Lisa, of Winchester; two sisters, Megan of Berryville and Katherine of Winchester; and one brother, Jonathan of Groton, CT. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Heidi Phipps of Kennerdell, PA along with aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of Pennsylvania.
Preceding Chris in death were his paternal grandfather, Robert F. Phipps; his maternal grandparents, John C. and Patricia E. (Patterson) Planker all of Pennsylvania.
Friends may visit from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County All American Little League Association, Attn: Christopher Phipps Memorial Fund, P.O. Bos 2412, Winchester, VA 22602 or to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.