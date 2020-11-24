Christopher Matthew Cross “Chris”
Christopher Matthew “Chris” Cross, 38, of Winchester, VA went to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Chris was born in 1982 in Winchester, VA, son of John and Sharon Cross. He attended James Wood High School. Chris had an infectious laugh and was always smiling. He wanted everyone around him to laugh and be happy. Chris was a kind soul that always made the best of every situation...good or bad. A loving son, brother, and father that will be missed and always loved.
Surviving with his parents are his children, Nevaeh, Kaitlyn, and Amaya Cross all of Winchester, VA; sister, Bobbi Jo Crank and husband, Doug of Clear Brook, VA, and their children, Colton and Kensley-Jo.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Chris to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601 Memo: Cross Service.
