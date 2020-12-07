Christopher Ryan Bowen
Christopher Ryan Bowen, 32, of Clear Brook, VA, died in a car accident near his home on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Christopher was born September 23, 1988 in Winchester, VA to the late Teresa Bowen. He had attended John Handley High School. Christopher was “adopted” by Everett Caton and Rose Kirby Caton with whom he lived until his death. He loved his community and was always willing to help others in need.
In addition to his “adopted” mother, Rose, he is survived by his sister, Becky Bowen of Winchester; his “step” sister, Tina Kirby, and her husband, Dave Crim, of Inwood, WV; and his maternal grandmother, Arlene Brown, of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his “adopted” father, Everett.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to his funeral expenses care of Jones Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
