Christopher Scott Jenkins, 46, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in Winchester on March 21, 1975. Chris graduated from James Wood High School. He was married to Angela Jenkins on July 5, 2008. He worked at Winchester Country Club for the past 10 years. Chris will be dearly missed and always remembered.
He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to share his love of football with his family and friends. He was never seen without his bandana on and would regularly be found relaxing in his backyard with a cold drink in his hand. He had a passion for his Chevy truck, Stephen King novels, and various woodworking and carpentry activities. He loved everyone he ever met and was happy to see you whenever you arrived. He had a distinctive laugh and his goal was to always make you smile.
He is survived by his children, Jesse Barnes and wife Caitlin, Raven Barnes and fiancé Megan and grandson Jackson; his mother Mary Ann, sisters Pam and Sarah, and brothers Robin and Jeff, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
