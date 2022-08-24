Christy G. Dorsey Christy G. Dorsey, 57, of Liverpool, New York, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Christy was born in Syracuse, NY on August 13, 1964, the daughter of Benjamin (Ben) and Gael Dorsey.
She was an avid sports player her entire life and a member of the Park Hill Tavern co-ed softball team that was inducted into the USSSA New York State Hall of Fame in 2017. She volunteered at the Glimmerglass Triathlon every summer. She was employed by Crouse Hospital for over 35 years.
Christy is survived by her parents; sisters Laurie Liberman (her twin) and Shani Sulewski, her brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and locally by her aunts and uncles (Chauncey and Mary Ellen Dorsey, Phineas Dorsey, Pat Dorsey, Sue Merriner) and many cousins.
A memorial service was held on August 10 in Syracuse, New York
