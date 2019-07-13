Cierra Ann Hammons
Cierra Ann Hammons, 29, of Inwood, WV passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Berkeley County, WV.
Cierra was born in 1990 in Winchester, VA, daughter of James Hammons and Terri Paich. She attended Millbrook High School and Dowell J. Howard Vocational School, where she earned a certificate as a Dental Assistant. As a mother of two young children Cierra was planning to pursue her career in dentistry when her children started back to school in the fall. At the present time she worked at Ladder House Bar & Grill. She loved swimming and being around the water and in the sun. Cierra always had a keen eye for cars and enjoyed all kinds of music. She enjoyed styling friends and neighbors hair and doing their make-up...making all of them feel pretty. Above all else, she was an amazing mother and a beautiful soul. While growing up she attended Church of Christ at Mountain View.
Surviving with her parents is her fiancé, Nickolas Moneypenny of Inwood, WV; her two precious children, Khloe Elizabeth Moneypenny and Landen Lee Moneypenny, both of Inwood, WV; maternal grandparents, David and Carol Ann Conrad of Strasburg, VA and Charles F. Beaver of Winchester, VA; paternal grandparent, Anna Belle Hammons of Winchester, VA; brother, Nathan Daniel Hammons of Winchester, VA; her fiancé’s parents, Thomas and Karen Candland of Gaithersburg, MD and Nick’s brother, Jason Moneypenny (Amanda) of Mount Airy, MD; numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces on both sides of her family; and Tank, Cierra and Nick’s canine companion.
Cierra was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Hammons and Nick’s father, Terry Lee Moneypenny.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cierra’s mother, Terri Paich, c/o Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 for final expenses.
