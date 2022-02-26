Cindy Carper Jones Cindy Carper Jones, 67, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2022 at Hill Top House.
Cindy was born April 15, 1954 in Winchester, the daughter of the late John and Susan Trussell Carper. She graduated from James Wood High School with the class of 1972. She married the love of her life, John Russell “Rusty” Jones Jr, on July 20, 1975 on her family’s farm. She was a bank teller at F&M and Bank of Clarke County before her retirement.
Along with her loving husband, Cindy is survived by her son; Christopher Jones (Candace) of Winchester, Grandchildren; Weylin and Shane, Siblings; Sandy Ambrose and John Carper Jr. (Sheila) of Winchester, Brother in law; Steve Jones (Cindy), Sister in law; Diane Burnett (Steve), and numerous nieces and one nephew.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother in law, Mike Ambrose.
A friends may call will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. Cindy’s family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop and Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassion and service. Online condolences can be left atwww.jonesfuneralhomes.com
