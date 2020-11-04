Cindy P. Fleegle, 46, of Berkeley Springs, WV passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Cindy was born in 1974 in Winchester, VA, daughter of Douglas and Ellen Leighton. She graduated from John Handley High School. Cindy loved her birds; Jessie, Terry, Wilma and Thumper. She was a caring, loving and upbeat person who always put others before herself. Cindy had a laugh that was infectious. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Cindy attended Love Assembly of God in Berkeley Springs, WV.
She married Anthony Scott Fleegle on December 17, 2005 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her parents and her husband is a daughter, Brittney M. Thayer-Trent; grandchild, Apollo A. Trent; father and mother-in-law, Emory and Shirley Fleegle; aunts, Linda Leighton and Cindy Dahlen; sisters-in-law, Heather D. Cavey and Dixie Lanehart; and brother-in-law, Emory H. Fleegle, III.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's memory to Love Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 973, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
