Clara Rebecca Orndoff
Clara Rebecca Orndoff, 91, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home.
Clara was born October 3, 1930, in Luray, VA, the daughter of the late Clyde and Daisy Rowe Miller. She graduated from Luray High School and went on to attend the Winchester Business School. She was a member of Beta Signa Phi, Women’s Moose, and the Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by her sons, Nelson Orndoff Jr. (Judy) and Steven Orndoff, both of Winchester; grandchildren, Colby, Shaina, Trey, and Neika; 4 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lula Foltz of Luray.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Nelson Orndoff Sr.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester with Pastor Jonathan Boynton and Pastor Martha Miller Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Along with flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Clara’s name to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.