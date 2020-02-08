Clara Virginia Wood
Clara Virginia Wood, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
She was born on January 7, 1948 in Rappahannock County, VA; the daughter of James and Clara Belle Peyton Jackson. She was a member of Lighthouse Full Gospel Church.
She married John Wood. He preceded her in death.
Surviving Clara are her children, Anitra White (Ruben) of Winchester, Dolly Jackson of Winchester, Stacey Watson (Fredrick) of Winchester and Brenda Blair (Michael) of Apopka, FL; sister, Connie Underwood of WV; grandchildren, Shayla White, Malik White, Shalece White, Shyquan Royal, Dajohn Grady, Gabriella Jackson, Charles Harris, Michael Blair, Leona Blair, Malcolm Blair and Lacee Blair; great grandchildren, Ayanna Turner, Tajhay Turner, Shydera Harris, Shania Harris, Chloe Harris, Denazia Cook, Phoenix Harris, Hendrix Harris, Breezy Middleton, Skyer Middleton and Adijah Blair.
Her brothers, Thomas Jackson, John Marshall and Nugee Peyton; her sisters, Dorothy Cook and Helen Moten and her grandson, Stephon Blair preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Markee officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Orrick Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
