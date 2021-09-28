Clarence Arthur Franklin Jr., 77, of Stephens City, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born February 23, 1944, in Stephens City, the son of Clarence Arthur Franklin Sr. and Gladys Frances Cameron Franklin.
Mr. Franklin was a handy man.
Surviving are his companion of thirty years, Goldie Rinker; two daughters, Mickie Richards of Bunker Hill, WV and Jennifer Parker and her husband Jake of Mount Airy, NC; Goldie's children, Charles Presgraves and Teresa Jones; three brothers, James "Ronnie" Franklin, Terry "Lee" Franklin and Charlie Franklin; grandchildren, Corey Bly, Camron Parker, Eli Parker and Miles Parker and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Hibbs, and a brother, William Franklin.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.