Clarence Calvin Smith
Clarence Calvin Smith, 74, of Palm Bay, Fla. and Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2022.
Calvin was born February 13, 1948, to Doris Dutton Tapscott and Clarence Merl Smith in Winchester, Va. He joined the United States Navy in February of 1965. After serving four honorable years, he moved to Maryland for a short while before eventually making his way back to Winchester where he spent most his life. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, fishing, hunting and sharing his faith in the Lord. He was loved by many in his community. He worked for Winchester Public Schools as a carpenter and maintenance man for over two decades before retiring in 2013. Calvin enjoyed his retirement between Palm Bay, Florida where he would boat, fish and relax with his girlfriend and Richmond, Virginia where he would spend time with his children and play with his granddaughter.
Calvin was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Linda. He is survived by his sisters, June and Alice; his daughters, Lucinda and Ayana; his son, Adam and his wife, Zuzanna; his granddaughter, Lilli; and his girlfriend, Sue.
A service for immediate family will be held at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home in Glen Allen on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hook Line & Heroes, a nonprofit founded to bring God’s love to our disabled and post-traumatic stress Military Veterans and Heroes through fishing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.