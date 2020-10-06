Clarence Edward Swartz, Jr. "Junior"

Clarence Edward "Junior" Swartz, Jr., 76, of Stephens City, VA passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Swartz was born in 1944 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Edward and Virginia Swartz. He worked for Fleetwood Trailers and in the past worked for National Fruit. Mr. Swartz was a member of the Winchester Virginia Eagles Club #824 and the Terrace Club. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR (#24), and baseball, was an avid fan of the Redskins and the Yankees. Mr. Swartz attended Shockeysville United Methodist Church.
Surviving is a daughter, Donna Swartz of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Branden Hott and Chris Swartz both of Winchester, VA and Derek Hott of Maine; great grandchild, Cameron Allen Hott of Winchester, VA; sister, Carolyn Bowers of Martinsburg, WV; and brothers, Roy and Ronnie Swartz both of Winchester, VA, Ralph Swartz of Stephenson, VA, Kenneth Swartz of Inwood, WV, and Walter Scott Armel of Cross Junction, VA.
Along with his parents, Mr. Swartz was preceded in death by a son, Edward Allen Hott; sisters, Virginia Alger, Sherry Swartz, and Robin Gayle Swartz; and brother, Roger Swartz.
A visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Paynes Chapel Cemetery, Bunker Hill, WV. A memorial reception will follow the interment at Winchester Virginia Eagles Club #824, 700 Baker Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
