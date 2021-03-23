Clarence F. “Salty” Hoover
Clarence Franklin “Salty” Hoover, 95, of Winchester, VA died on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home.
Salty was born on May 20, 1925 in Winchester, VA, a son of the late Douglas Allen and Mabel Johnson Hoover. He was a member of the Round Hill United Methodist Church and the National Association of Letter Carriers for 76 years, for which he was awarded a plaque. He graduated from John Handley High School, class of 1945, where he played and lettered in numerous sports. He was inducted into the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame in 1993. Salty worked for Hemingway Trucking (formerly Novick’s) for 13 years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years of service.
Salty married Delores C. DeHaven Hoover on December 16, 1983 in Winchester, VA. Delores died on August 31, 2018.
After retirement, he and Delores relocated to Florida in 2001, where he continued to enjoy his love of golfing. He was so excited to see his beloved Virginia again after moving back in 2017 to live out his final days at his stepdaughter, Brenda’s home.
Surviving are four children: Gloria Howard, Robin Matheney, Scott Hoover and Titiana Hartley; one stepdaughter: Brenda Newcome; and seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two stepbrothers: Raymond Clarke and Garland Clarke; a stepson: Tom DeHaven and a stepdaughter: Donna Orndorff
A memorial service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Penny Wilson. Inurnment will be held privately at Shenandoah Memorial Park at a later date. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 to 1:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, Little Mountain United Methodist Church, 259 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or the Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Salty’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
