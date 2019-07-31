Clarence Haywood “Rancey”, Wolfrey, Jr., age 71, of Cross Junction, VA, died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and dear friends while under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, VA.
Born May 21, 1948 in Carlstadt, NJ, he was the son of the late Clarence Haywood, Sr. and Irene Mildred Orndorff Wolfrey.
Rancey was a Christian. He attended Frederick County schools in Frederick County, VA. Rancey was a master mechanic all his life and worked with numerous auto repair shops in the Frederick County area. He enjoyed shot gun matches, grilling out, and was an avid hunter.
Rancey is survived by his two brothers, John Wolfrey of Berkeley Springs, WV, Stanley Isaac Wolfrey, Sr. of Cross Junction, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rancey was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Spencer Wolfrey on November 24, 2018 and one sister, Anna Mae Crouse.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
