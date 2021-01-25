Clarence James Powers
Clarence James Powers, 83, of Cross Junction, VA passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Powers was born in 1937 in Lock Haven, PA, son of the late Elmer and Mary Powers. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Powers was a Master Carpenter and retired from Marshall Erdman & Associates. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in New Jersey and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Winchester.
Surviving are sons, Jack Powers and Douglas Powers both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Alexis, Jaiya, and Maddison Powers; and sister, Nellie Young of Easton, PA.
Along with his parents, Mr. Powers was preceded in death by a grandson, Jack Edward Powers, Jr. and brothers, Tom, Leroy and Robert Powers.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clarence’s memory to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
