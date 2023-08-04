Clarence Leslie Costello
Clarence Leslie Costello, 85, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Clarence was born December 20, 1937, in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Frank and Rocksie Willis Costello. He married Catherine Locke Costello on October 30, 1959, in Hagerstown, MD.
He retired from Anderson Roofing Sheet Metal after 41 years. Clarence was a long-time member of Mountain View Church of Christ and the Berryville Moose Lodge. He enjoyed playing bingo and playing the slots at Hollywood Casino in Charles Town.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine; two children, Barbara J. Frazier (Chris) and Randy A. Costello (Christina), both of Winchester; a brother, Robert Costello, of Winchester; three grandchildren, Jennifer Frazier, Christina Mobley (Josh), and Isabella Costello; and two great-grandchildren, Kane Frazier and Kayden Frazier.
Clarence was preceded in death by two sisters, Adeline Farmer and Nancy Lorain Costello, and five brothers, James, Lou, Lawrence, Eddie and Billy Costello.
There will be a visitation Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mountain View Church of Christ in Stephens City, VA. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Doug Hardman officiating. Burial will take place at Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery after the service, with Mugs Cheshire, Kane and Kayden Frazier, Josh Mobley, Steve Dehaven, and Marvin and Todd Costello serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.