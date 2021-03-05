Clarence M. Kuser, Jr. “Chuck”
Clarence McDonald Kuser, Jr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Kuser was born September 26, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Clarence McDonald Kuser, Sr. and Elizabeth Reisinger Griffin.
He worked for Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Maryland and later worked for Crown Cork & Seal retiring after 30 years.
A veteran of the U. S. Navy he served as a Corpsman.
He married Wilda Rae Duckworth Kuser on August 18, 1981 in Front Royal, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are four daughters, Pammy, Susan, Jennifer, and Crystal; a son, Sam; two sisters, Dorothy and Trish; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
His daughter Tami and brother Jack both preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
