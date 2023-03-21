Clarence Martin Hohner Clarence Martin Hohner, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, and later of Smithfield, VA, passed away March 15, 2023, in Smithfield, Virginia. He was born January 4, 1936, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Josephine Hohner and married Loretta Rose (Koeller) Hohner in Shawano, Wisconsin, on May 24, 1958.
After growing up in Milwaukee, and then Clintonville, Wisconsin, Clarence joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 at 18. He served during the Korean War on board the USS William M. Wood as a radarman 3rd class and received the National Defense Medal and the European Occupation Medal before discharge in 1957. Clarence and Loretta raised their family in Falls Church, VA, where Clarence worked in library processing for Fairfax County Public Schools and later Wells Fargo Armored Services Division and was involved in coaching Little League and duckpin youth bowling before retiring to his mountain cabin which he proudly built with his son in West Virginia. He enjoyed playing and making cribbage boards, cedar chests, and other wood projects for his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, yelling at the head coach during Packer football games, and categorizing his extensive old movie collection.
He is survived by his wife Loretta; his older sister, Rosemary Koeller (Lloyd); his daughter, Kim Marie Kraus (Michael); four grandchildren, Jamie Oliver (Michael), Beckie Hohner, Katie Kraus, and Timothy Kraus (Haley); and five great-grandchildren, Ruby Lee, Wyatt and Waylon Oliver and Ethan and Genevieve (Hohner) Conroy.
He is preceded in death by his brother Robert and sisters JoAnne and Kathy; his son, Timothy Martin Hohner, and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Jean Hohner. He will be greatly missed by his wife and extended family and friends.
The family will receive condolences Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00-8:00 pm.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. William W. Boldin officiating.
A committal service will be held Monday, March 27, 2023, at Mount Hebron Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Military honors will be provided by V.F.W. Post 2123 of Winchester.
