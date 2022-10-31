OBIT_Claude_A_Ashby_74439-2

Claude A. Ashby

Claude Allen Ashby passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born December 31, 1934, to Isiah and Irene Longerbeam Ashby.

He was a graduate of Clarke County High School.

He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Naecker, on June 18, 1966.

He retired after a long career as a Communications Specialist from FEMA in 1986.

Surviving with his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Ashby, are four children, Tracey Lynn Ortiz-Ashby (Tania), Jeffrey Allen Ashby (Dana), Terry Lee Ashby (Julie), Lisa Marie Larrick (Richard); three granddaughters, a great-granddaughter; a nephew; his beloved cousins, Sally Lloyd, Iva, Marie and Janie Longerbeam; and Max his little rescue dog who was always by his side.

His parents, a brother, and two nephews preceded him in death.

Claude was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant everything to him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Obituary and online condolences at www.endersandshirley.com.

