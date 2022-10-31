Claude A. Ashby
Claude Allen Ashby passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born December 31, 1934, to Isiah and Irene Longerbeam Ashby.
He was a graduate of Clarke County High School.
He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Naecker, on June 18, 1966.
He retired after a long career as a Communications Specialist from FEMA in 1986.
Surviving with his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Ashby, are four children, Tracey Lynn Ortiz-Ashby (Tania), Jeffrey Allen Ashby (Dana), Terry Lee Ashby (Julie), Lisa Marie Larrick (Richard); three granddaughters, a great-granddaughter; a nephew; his beloved cousins, Sally Lloyd, Iva, Marie and Janie Longerbeam; and Max his little rescue dog who was always by his side.
His parents, a brother, and two nephews preceded him in death.
Claude was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant everything to him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Obituary and online condolences at www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.