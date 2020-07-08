Claude Calvin Persinger
Claude Calvin Persinger, age 76, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones in Winchester, VA on June 23, 2020. Calvin is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years Judith, daughter Lisa Robertson and her husband Kelly, son Shawn and grandchildren Claudia & Atticus, sister Felicia Charnock and brother George Persinger. Calvin is preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Maude Persinger and his brother Fred.
Calvin was born May 15, 1944 in Burnsville, WV. His love of history began early and he was a winner of the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe Award. Calvin was president of his high school class for three years and graduated in 1962 from Burnsville High School. He promptly married his sweetheart Judith Eileen Skinner. They moved to Morgantown where he started his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences and in the summers he spent his time painting every dorm room at West Virginia University.
Calvin graduated from WVU in 1967 and began his career with the federal government working as an economist and procurement officer with Soil Conservation Services, Department of Agriculture, and Federal Aviation Administration. He retired in 1994 from General Services Administration in Washington, DC as the director of IRM Service’s Planning and Support Division. After retirement Calvin became president of Net.Works in Chantilly, VA.
Calvin was known for his sense of humor and pranks, love of the outdoors, experimental gardening projects, history, bluegrass music, reading and storytelling.
He served on the board of the Warrenton Fire and Rescue Company and Special Olympics of Virginia. He joined Judith in many volunteer projects with the Pioneers of America including the creation of the Limberlost Trail at Shenandoah National Forest, the wiring of public libraries and schools in Virginia for internet access and was the first spouse inducted into the Pioneers of America Hall of Fame.
He suffered a devastating stroke in 1999 and was cared for by his wife, family, friends and many wonderful medical professionals and caregivers.
A celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. — 5 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Greenwood Fire and Rescue in Winchester, VA 22602 or the Burnsville High School Scholarship Fund, PO Box 324, Burnsville, WV 26335.
