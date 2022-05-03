Claude Clark Puffinburger
Claude Clark Puffinburger, 97, of Levels, WV, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living, Maurertown, VA.
Born on September 9, 1924, in Points, WV, he was the son of the late Marvin S. Puffinburger and Dorothy V. (Haines) Puffinburger.
He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He was a former post master at Levels Post Office and drove a school bus for Hampshire County. He was a member of Levels United Methodist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Freda, Grace, Naomi, Carl and Leo and his wife, Dorothy Gail (Loftin) Puffinburger, on Dec. 30, 2012.
He is survived by 3 sons, Dennis Puffinburger (Linda) of Paw Paw, WV, Neil Puffinburger (Wanda) of Gore, VA, Gregory Puffinburger (Kathy) of Winchester, VA; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, James C. Puffinburger (Barbara) of Stephens City, VA, Elmo L. Puffinburger (Ann) of Jessup, MD, Paul D. Puffinburger (Gerry) of Capon Bridge, WV, and a sister, Janice M. Saville (Boyd) of Winchester, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV, with Pastor Harold George officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points, WV.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 7-9 pm, at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
