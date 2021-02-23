Claude Kenneth Bennington
Claude Kenneth Bennington, 89, of Winchester passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 in his residence.
Claude married Ruth Wolford May 30, 1959.
He served in the US Army and US Air Force and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Larry (Judy) of Star Tannery, and Ben (Karri) of Decatur, TX; seven grandchildren, Robby, Matthew, Kyle, Alec, Taylor, Thomas, and Keira; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Kennedy, and Mackenzie.
He was preceded in death by a son, Keith Bennington.
A funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Aaron Fitch.
Interment will be private.
Friends will be received an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, 22601 or Kernstown United Methodist Church 3239 Valley Ave. Winchester, VA 22602.
