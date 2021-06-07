Claude "Winkie" Howard Jones, 88 of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Claude was born in 1932 in Lawton, OK to the late William and Nellie White Jones. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in the Marshall Island in the South Pacific, while there he was on the cleanup crew for the largest atomic and hydrogen bomb produced for experiment in the early 1950's. Claude was also a firefighter with the Air Force and would go to airplane crashes and cleanup. He was a Master Carpenter who worked making furniture at The White House and for FEMA, most currently a door greeter at Walmart on 522 South. Claude was a member of Spirit & Fellowship in Stephens City. He was also a member of DAV, the American Legion and the National Association of Atomic Veterans. Claude loved bluegrass music, gardening, rodeos and Native American Indian History. He most enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Evelyn.
Claude married Evelyn Jeanette Jenkins on November, 15, 1955 in Hyattsville, MD, Evelyn preceded him in death in 2008.
Surviving are his children, Sandra Jones-Fincham (Frank) of Winchester, VA, Sheryl Lekas (John) of Stephens City, VA, and Glenn Jones (Wilson Thompson) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; grandchildren, Brittany Jones of Winchester, VA, Zachary Fincham of Winchester, VA, Chaz Fincham of Winchester, VA, and Erika Lekas of Winchester, VA; great grandchildren, Joshua "J.J." Baker and Noah Gage Jones both of Winchester, VA; and a niece that he helped raise, Sherry Nichols (William) of Stephens City.
Claude is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Evelyn, his son, Gary Jones, sister, Juanita Giles, and brothers, Gifford, Woodrow, Bob, Herbert, J.P., twins Pete and Skeet, Billy and Jack Jones.
A visitation will be held, Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12pm. All held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Dr. Bob Vineyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Claude's name may be made to: Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 5 Montague Ave, Winchester, VA 22601 or The National Association of Atomic Veterans, P.O. Box 2029, Lebanon, OR 97355.
