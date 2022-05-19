Claudia Nusu
Claudia Nusu, 70, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Winchester, Virginia.
Claudia was born in New York City on January 29, 1952, the daughter of the late Sergay & Irene Elkowich, and survived by her sister, Elaine Krivosta. She met her late husband, Gus Nusu, while attending college. Gus & Claudia married on July 13, 1974, in New York City. She is survived by her two daughters: Corina Nusu of Los Angeles, California, and Tatiana Nusu of Clear Brook, Virginia, and Tatiana’s son, Claudia’s grandson, Aden Nusu.
Although Claudia had an air of sophistication, she is mostly likely to be remembered for her silliness: She loved going to Disneyland/Walt Disney World and getting a picture with Goofy. Playing (occasionally playfully cheating at) board games with the family. She would gift kid’s toys to the adults to play with at Christmas. There were many laughs during those times of frivolity, especially between her and Gus. Their infectious laughter often turned to tears running down their cheeks, with neither of them able to even continue to speak without bursting out into even more ruckus laughter.
Claudia had a big heart and was always thoughtful towards the people in her life, especially children. Claudia would show how much she cared for you though her cooking. She’d make your favorite dishes when you visited, prepare huge Thanksgiving dinners, or have Gus bring overflowing plates of Christmas cookies to his work. Whenever Aden came to visit, they would bake desserts for Grampy Poo (Gus). Grandmama always cherished those teaching moments with her grandson.
Claudia loved to travel, especially to Atlantic City, where she lived it up with great dinners, trying her luck at the slots and seeing every show she & Gus could.
Claudia valued “Thank you” notes, holiday traditions and random superstitions. Things that her children and grandchild will always remember, greatly miss, and hope to honor.
A visitation will be held for Claudia on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
