Claudine Jacqueline Anderson Taylor, 86, of Middletown, VA left us to be peacefully reunited with her one true love, Kenneth, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home.
Ms. Taylor was born February 2, 1934 in Winchester, VA to the late Virginia B. Anderson.
Ms. Taylor Attended John Handley High School before marrying Kenneth on February 2, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD. She was a devoted mother and wife.
Ms. Taylor was a life member of the Middletown Vol. Fire and Rescue Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown and volunteered at the Lord Fairfax Area Food Bank.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia B. Anderson, and her husband of 65 years, Kenneth W. Taylor, Sr.
She leaves behind to carry on her memories her son; Kenneth W. Taylor, Jr. and wife Wendy of Newport News, VA, her daughter; Jean Taylor Ruggiero and husband Ralph Ruggiero, Sr. of Fredericksburg, VA, four grandchildren; Jacqueline Wagner and husband Michael of Fredericksburg, Robert Taylor and wife Arshia of Colorado, Harrison Taylor of Richmond, VA, Ralph Ruggiero, Jr. of Fredericksburg, four step great grandchildren; Ashley, Jack, Patrick, and Janie, three great grandchildren; Alexis Wagner, Katelyn Wagner, and Tyler Wagner, five step great grandchildren; Hunter, Lily, Haden, Adalynn, and Arjun, as well as her caregiver; Holly Frerk and many nieces and nephews.
A family get together will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at her home in Middletown.
Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue; PO box 111 Middletown VA 22645, Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 West Cork Street Winchester VA 22601, or to the Lord Fairfax Area Food Bank; 1802 Roberts Street Winchester VA 22601.
